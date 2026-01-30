Former Israel Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh was interrogated under caution on Friday morning on suspicion of employing an illegal entrant.

Alsheikh denied any connection to the infiltrator during questioning and claimed that he was unfamiliar with him.

The illegal was caught on Monday in a police operation in Givat Shmuel.

He was taken for questioning, during which he claimed he worked at a multi-family home in the area and mentioned the names of his employers.

The police launched an investigation and learned that the home where the suspect claimed to have worked was owned jointly by Alsheikh and another individual.

“Following the arrest of an illegal entrant who claimed during his interrogation that he had previously been sent by a contractor to fix a malfunction at a property I own, the police examined who had employed him. The suspicion was refuted during the investigation. I will continue to be a law-abiding citizen and to fight for democracy and the protection of the law enforcement system," Alsheikh said.