Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman left the cabinet meeting this morning (Sunday) after their request to allow the head of the Police Investigations and Intelligence Division, Maj. Gen. Boaz Blatt, to participate in the discussion was rejected.

The confrontation began when Baharav-Miara, who had been invited to the meeting on the spyware affair, arrived and demanded that the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division (Lahav), Maj. Gen. Boaz Blatt, be allowed to enter the meeting with her to take part in the professional discussion.

Her demand met firm opposition from the political echelon. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, together with officials from the Cabinet Secretariat, made it unequivocally clear that Maj. Gen. Boaz Blatt would not be permitted to enter the ministers’ forum.

Following the refusal to allow the police official to join the discussion, the Attorney General and the State Attorney decided not to enter the meeting room. The two left the premises and are refusing to take part in the discussion.