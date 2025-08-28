A tense debate in the Mexican Senate resulted in a brawl between two of the most senior politicians in Mexico's lower house.

Senator Alejandro Moreno, from the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, took the floor as the day's debates ended on Wednesday.

The lawmakers began singing the national anthem, and he angrily confronted Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noronha, from the ruling Moreno party, claiming he was not given the right to speak.

After several heated exchanges, Moreno began pushing Senate President Noronha and hitting him. A local photographer who tried to intervene and stop the fight was also hit by Senator Moreno and fell to the floor of the parliament.

Other lawmakers were then seen joining the fight, until the Senate president was forced out through a side door.

Noronha announced that he intended to call a special emergency session to propose expelling Moreno and three other opposition lawmakers who joined the brawl.

The tense debate revolved around a proposal by the Mexican opposition to allow the US to send troops to the country to deal with drug cartels in Mexico.