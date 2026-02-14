Ahead of the Conference of Presidents’ 51st Annual National Leadership Mission to Israel this week, Conference leadership visited the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Led by Conference of Presidents Chair Betsy Berns Korn and CEO William C. Daroff, the delegation met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Discussions addressed regional integration, Azerbaijan-Israel relations, Azerbaijani-US relations, and the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which the President credited to President Trump’s facilitation.

“This visit marked twenty years since our groundbreaking first delegation to Baku in 2006. In the decades since, our partnership with Azerbaijan strengthened, widened, and demonstrated clear strategic value for the United States, Israel, and the broader Jewish world. Returning now carried real purpose," said Betsy Berns Korn, Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

“Azerbaijan stands at a critical crossroads of politics, security, and energy. Its role in countering terrorism and extremist movements makes engagement even more important. Our mission deepened cooperation, broadened understanding, and reinforced ties at a consequential moment," said William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents.

“This visit also coincided with a visit to Azerbaijan by Vice President J.D. Vance. Both visits represent renewed partnership and deeper cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan."

During the visit last week, the delegation met with the Jewish community of Azerbaijan, spent time with students in Red Village, home to Azerbaijan’s Mountain Jews, and visited Hillel students and JDC centers. The visit concluded with a meeting with Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh at the Caucasus Muslim Board and Mosque. The meeting provided an important opportunity to learn about interfaith work between the Muslim and Jewish communities in Azerbaijan.

In Israel this week, the Leadership Mission is scheduled to meet the highest echelons of Israeli government, military, and academic leadership. Among them are President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The group will also receive briefings from senior Israel Defense Forces leadership and visit sites across the country. In addition, the delegation will meet Israel’s leading business executives, policy experts, and opinion shapers from various sectors of society to engage in dialogue regarding Israel’s current priorities.