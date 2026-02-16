Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka engaged in a heated exchange at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The confrontation occurred during a panel discussion on the state of the West, where Clinton sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s policies toward Europe, and Macinka defended Trump’s actions.

As Clinton expressed her disdain for Trump’s approach, Macinka remarked, “First, I think you really don't like him," to which Clinton responded candidly, “That is absolutely true." She went on to elaborate, “But not only do I not like him, but I don't like what he's actually doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come of it."

Macinka countered by stating that Trump’s actions were a reaction to US policies he believed had strayed too far from the interests of ordinary Americans. He mentioned "woke" ideologies, gender theories, and cancel culture as examples. Clinton, in response, mockingly suggested that Macinka opposed “women getting their rights," a comment that further escalated the tension between the two.

Macinka, undeterred, responded, “I can tell I’m making you nervous," highlighting the growing animosity between the two during the panel.

The panel also touched on immigration, where Clinton acknowledged the system had become “too far" and described the impact as “disruptive and destabilizing." She argued for a solution that was both humane and secure, emphasizing the importance of a strong family structure in society.

Clinton also made it clear that while she supported secure borders, she opposed the large-scale expansion of a border wall, which she had resisted during her 2016 presidential campaign, which she lost to Trump.

Clinton has regularly criticized Trump since her election loss to him. In one incident, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America" and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Previously, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

In a book released following her election loss, the former Secretary of State wrote that Trump had invaded her personal space during a presidential debate in St. Louis, writing that “my skin crawled".