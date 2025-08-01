U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel stated that recently exposed intelligence documents prove Hillary Clinton personally authorized a secret plan to discredit then-presidential candidate Donald Trump before the 2016 election.

She approved launching a campaign that would include fabricated allegations of ties between Trump and Russia, with the goal of damaging his chances of winning the election.

According to Bondi and Patel, Clinton initiated the plan in order to divert attention from her own email scandal. As is well known, Clinton was accused of storing classified security information on her private email server, and later, she and her aides deleted many of those emails.

Bondi and Patel decided to release the documents at the request of Senator Chuck Grassley, who sought to declassify records from Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation.

According to the documents, Clinton approved the plan to link Trump to Russia, which had been proposed by her foreign policy advisor, Julianne Smith — who was later appointed by President Biden as U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

One intelligence memo states:“Clinton approved a plan proposed by one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services in his campaign.”

The 24-page intelligence appendix also reveals secret conversations between Democratic leaders and senior officials from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, who reportedly collaborated on the plan.

In one email sent by Leonard Benardo, a senior figure in Soros’s organization, it reads:

“The foundation approved Julia’s idea regarding Trump and Russian hackers interfering with the U.S. election. It’s supposed to distract people from her missing emails.”