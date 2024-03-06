Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that people need to "accept the reality" that President Joe Biden is old, move on and focus on beating Donald Trump.

"Somebody the other day said to me… 'Well, but, you know, Joe Biden's old.' I said, 'You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old.' So we have a contest between one candidate who's old, but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," Clinton said during an appearance on a show on SiriusXM radio.

"So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy. Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people's fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so," added Clinton.

Clinton avoided referencing issues about Biden’s mental capacity despite her comments, and instead suggested it was Trump who had memory issues.

"I mean, I think there's a lot to that, but if you are worried about that, listen to Donald Trump, who is like ranting, making no sense, can't even remember who he is running against. He constantly talks about Barack Obama being his opponent. Last I checked, that wasn't what was happening," said Clinton.

The former Secretary of State last year acknowledged that concerns surrounding Biden's age are legitimate and "people have every right to consider it".

Concerns about 81-year-old Biden’s age as he seeks a second term in office have been raised during the campaign. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has advocated for presidential candidates to take cognitive tests, citing the age of Biden and her rival, former President Donald Trump, who is 77.

Last month, Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed to investigate the classified documents which were found at Biden's home and office last year, described Biden in a report as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory".

The President later fired back at Hur and said, "I'm well-meaning and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing. I've been president. I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation."

"My memory is fine," Biden stressed. Moments later, however, he mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as the “President of Mexico”.