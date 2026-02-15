The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.3% in January 2026 compared with December 2025. Over the course of 2025, the index increased by 1.8%.

Significant price drops in January were recorded in clothing and footwear (down 3.9%), transport (down 2.8%), culture and entertainment (down 0.7%), and owner-occupied housing services (down 0.2%). In contrast, prices rose in several categories, including miscellaneous goods and services (up 2.4%), fresh fruits and vegetables (up 0.8%), health (up 0.7%), apartment maintenance (up 0.6%), and rent (up 0.3%).

Year over year, comparing January 2026 with January 2025, the housing price index increased by 0.4%. Prices climbed in the Jerusalem, North, South, and Haifa districts, while declines were recorded in Tel Aviv and the Central district.

In the rental market, new contract tenants saw rents rise by 2.6%, while tenants who changed apartments experienced a 6% increase.

Meanwhile, the residential construction input price index edged up 0.1% in January, despite a 0.2% decrease in the prices of materials and products.