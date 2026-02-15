The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed a serious indictment this morning (Sunday) against Mahmoud Hamad, a 50-year-old resident of Qalandiya, for attempting to carry out a ramming and stabbing attack against soldiers at the Hizma checkpoint.

According to the indictment, Hamad planned to murder soldiers after being denied entry to Israel, feeling humiliated. However, his plan was thwarted by a traffic jam and a collision with the separation fence.

The indictment filed in the Jerusalem District Court presents a picture of careful planning and a desire to harm security forces for nationalist and personal reasons. Hamad, who was in Israel illegally and lacked a driving license, is charged with a series of offenses, including attempted murder in the context of a terrorist act.

The incident began in May 2025 when Hamad arrived at the Hizma checkpoint, driving a Ford car that had been taken off the road (without a license or insurance).

When the soldiers at the checkpoint demanded that he show his ID and prevented him from entering Israel due to lack of authorization, Hamad returned to his home, feeling humiliated. As a result, he decided to murder Jewish soldiers at the checkpoint.

To carry out his plan, he equipped himself with two large kitchen knives and placed them in a bag on the passenger seat. On that day, he decided to implement his plan to ram soldiers at the checkpoint, and if they did not die from the ramming, he would stab them in the chest with the intention of causing their death because they were Jewish soldiers and motivated by nationalist reasons.

It is also claimed that due to the traffic congestion at the checkpoint, he was unable to gain sufficient speed to carry out his plan. After passing through the checkpoint, he entered Israel but lost his way, eventually colliding with the separation fence at the Ginat Sakhrov interchange, where he was arrested and found to be an illegal resident.

In addition to the attempted murder charge (terrorist act), the defendant faces charges of entering Israel illegally, possessing a knife illegally, driving without a license and without insurance.