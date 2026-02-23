Suspected ramming attack: A truck collided this evening (Monday) with a police force operating in the Tapuah Junction area and fled the scene.

Police forces from the Judea and Samaria District, who were called to the scene, began chasing the suspect driver, who was arrested along with another suspect who was in the vehicle with him.

As a result of the incident, a police officer was lightly injured. Large forces arrived at the scene and began investigating the circumstances of the event.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported: "A report was received about a truck that collided with a vehicle and hit the bus stop's concrete post near Tapuah Junction towards Rehalim. MDA paramedics and medics are providing medical treatment on-site to a man, approximately 40 years old, in light condition.