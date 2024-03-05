Over a hundred participants, including Parliamentarians, representatives from NGOs, and esteemed Christian and Jewish leaders, convened yesterday (Monday) at the Friends of Zion Museum for a dinner with Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) Co-Chair and Member of Knesset, Yuli Edelstein, as part of the Israel Allies Foundation Annual Chairman's Conference. Against the backdrop of the renowned Friends of Zion Museum, the evening was a significant event of camaraderie, emblematic of unwavering support, and solidarity with Israel. Notably, the gathering marked the largest political assembly in Israel since the October 7th attacks.

The event united prominent faith-based leaders and legislators from Israel and across the globe in pursuit of their shared support for Israel during these challenging times. It commenced with a poignant moment of silence, dedicated to reflecting on the plight of the hostages being held in Gaza, brave soldiers on the front lines and to the tragic loss of lives since the October 7th attacks. It served as a solemn reminder of the challenges and sacrifices faced by those who stand in defense of our shared values and freedoms. Subsequently, Rachel Goldberg, mother of the hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, encouraged the audience to use their influence to bring our beloved hostages home. The evening continued with speeches by MK Yuli Edelstein and fellow members of parliament from around the world, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong ties with Israel and their respective countries, their governmental efforts in moving their embassies to Jerusalem and their commitment to Israel's right to exist and self-defense. Founder of the Friends of Zion Museum and renowned philanthropist, Mike Evans, presented each Member of Parliament in attendance with a prestigious award, acknowledging this commitment. "The Friends of Zion Museum was honored to host this important event, an evening of fellowship, appreciation, and continued commitment to the enduring friendship between Israel and its allies around the globe" said FOZ rep.

To conclude the Israel Allies Foundation Annual Chairman's Conference, global parliamentarian participants convened for a pivotal meeting with Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel today (Tuesday). During this session, they presented a signed resolution denouncing Iran-sponsored terrorism and war crimes against Israel.

A coalition of global leaders gathered to address the ongoing threat posed by Iran-sponsored terrorism and war crimes against Israel. The undersigned Chairmen of Israel Allies Caucuses from around the world presented a resolution to Minister Gamliel, condemning the recent horrific attack perpetrated by the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023. The resolution highlighted the barbaric nature of the attack, which resulted in the brutal slaughter of over 1,400 Israelis and the abduction of more than 240 innocent civilians by Hamas into Gaza. It condemned Hamas's deliberate targeting of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, through acts of torture, rape, and murder. Furthermore, the resolution emphasized the extraordinary efforts of the Israel Defense Forces to minimize civilian casualties, despite Hamas's strategic use of human shields and civilian infrastructure to shield its operations. It also underscored Iran's culpability in providing financial, logistical, and training support to Hamas, thereby contributing to war crimes against Israel. The resolution called upon nations worldwide to take decisive action against Iran's role as a leading state sponsor of terrorism. It urged the immediate sanctioning and designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran in response to its support for terrorism and war crimes against Israel. Additionally, the resolution demanded the immediate release of the hostages held captive by Hamas and reaffirmed Israel's sovereign right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It declared Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed proxies as obstacles to peace in the Middle East and reaffirms Israel's duty to eliminate these threats. In presenting the resolution, the undersigned leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, and the protection of human rights worldwide. They stand in solidarity with Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism, and call upon the international community to join them in condemning Iran-sponsored terrorism and war crimes against Israel.

The session concluded with Minister Gamliel expressing gratitude to the Parliamentarians for their dedication and commitment to joining Israel in its mission and offered words of strength in their plight. “Our message to the world is one of hope and faith, and I know each one of you shares it. I ask that each of you take this message and spread it far and wide. Israel is on the frontlines, but we are not the only target, merely the first. This is your fight just as much as it is ours.”