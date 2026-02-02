The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation following a serious act of vandalism carried out Saturday night at the Lubavitch-Beit Chana Jewish primary school in the city’s 20th arrondissement.

According to authorities, several unidentified individuals arrived at the school, shattered three windows, damaged a security camera, and removed the institution’s identification sign. The sign was later recovered in a nearby park.

The prosecutor’s office said there was no break-in to the school building itself. Police have launched an investigation on suspicion of “causing serious damage" and are working to identify those responsible.

The incident comes amid a continuing surge in antisemitic acts across France. Interior Ministry data show that 1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded nationwide in 2024.

Between January and August 2025, 889 such incidents have already been reported. Full figures for the year are expected to be published later this month.

Last November, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding Jewish institutions and pledged an uncompromising fight against antisemitism.