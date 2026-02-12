The Defense Ministry has published the 2025 data of the Employment Committees, indicating an increase in the number of inquiries and claims concerning the protection of reservists’ rights.

In 2025, the committee received a total of 1,489 inquiries, an increase of approximately 14% compared to the previous year (1,302 inquiries). Of these, 1,267 were requests from employers seeking permits to dismiss reservists or alter their employment conditions, while 222 claims were filed by reservists alleging violations of their rights.

Of the 746 requests to dismiss reservists submitted in 2025, approximately 47% were approved by agreement between the parties, and 37% were justified on the grounds of termination of employment or reduction of the employer’s activity. A total of 143 requests were rejected and 197 were withdrawn. In the area of claims, 71 cases concluded in compromise agreements and 10 were accepted.

In addition, over the past year the law was expanded to grant protection to spouses of reservists who are parents of a shared child, as well as to family members of victims of hostile acts and soldiers who have fallen since October 7, 2023. This year, 115 permit requests were submitted concerning spouses of reservists, and seven claims were filed by the spouses themselves.