Russia has made a move to "fully block" Meta Platforms' WhatsApp, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

This action is part of Russia's broader strategy to promote home-grown platforms and increase its control over internet services within the country.

According to a report from The Financial Times, Russian authorities have removed WhatsApp, which has approximately 100 million users in the country, from an online directory managed by Roskomnadzor, the Russian internet regulator.

The removal is seen as part of an effort to steer users toward state-backed alternatives.

WhatsApp responded to the development, stating that Russia's actions are aimed at driving users to a "state-owned surveillance app." The company emphasized its commitment to keeping users connected and said it would continue efforts to mitigate the impact of the block.

Russia has been promoting a state-supported messaging app called MAX, which critics warn could be used to monitor users. However, Russian state media have rejected these claims, calling them false.

Last year, Russian authorities began restricting certain services on WhatsApp and Telegram, accusing these foreign-owned platforms of failing to cooperate with law enforcement in cases related to fraud and terrorism.