Yusef Haddad, CEO of the organization "With Us – Arabs for Each Other," and a prominent advocate in Arabic media, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News for a special interview in Arabic to discuss Israeli advocacy in the Arab world, particularly following the Octber 7th massacre.

Haddad pointed out that as an Arab-Israeli fluent in Arabic, he daily encounters falsehoods spread about Israel and the Arab society in the Arab world, and feels compelled to reveal the truth to the Arab world. He received encouraging responses from Arabs in neighboring countries, thanking him for enlightening them about the status and rights of Israeli Arabs, who have access to the Knesset, courts, and all fields of occupation.

Since the massacre, Haddad noted, Israel faces a hostile propaganda campaign, especially on Al Jazeera, portraying Hamas as victorious and Gaza as resilient in the war. He argues that this false propaganda does not help Palestinians but obscures the true situation in Gaza, hence his production of informative videos in Arabic for the Arab world about the war's reality.

Haddad mentioned that even if Hamas were annihilated and only one member remained, that person would declare victory; however, the Arab world knows the truth, understanding that Hamas was defeated and Gaza destroyed.

In conclusion, Haddad sent a message to the Arabs of Judea and Samaria: "Listen carefully. If you do not want Ramallah, Jenin, or any place in the West Bank to become like Khan Yunis, Jabalia, and Beit Hanoun, be cautious! Do not wage war against Israel. I warn you. Do not ask for mercy afterward."