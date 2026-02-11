The Lithuanian-haredi rabbinic leadership is attempting to end the era of mixed-gender musical performances in the haredi sector.

A letter published in the sector's Yated Ne'eman newspaper and signed by all the leading Lithuanian-haredi Torah scholars announced the establishment of a new rabbinical committee called "Shira Kehalakha" (Song According to Jewish Law). The new committee will oversee the performance induatry and act as a sort of "kosher certification" for the music world.

Rabbi Shlomo Levenstein and Rabbi Aharon Wagshul have been appointed to lead the Committee, which will determine what is permissible and what is prohibited in the world of haredi entertainment.

The Committee's directives include a complete ban on mixed-gender performances, even those with full separation. Male singers are prohibited from performing in front of women in any setting. Exceptions will only be made for events within synagogues under strict supervision.

Simultaneously, singers and producers are required to sign a commitment to adhere to these rules. Anyone who refuses will be subject to a ban: the letter urges the public not to book, or honor them, and urges producers not to represent them.

The move follows the "Hanukkah Esh" performances. Initially, a concert by Naftali Kampeh at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem was canceled after tickets were already sold to a mixed audience. An attempt to make the concert for men only failed due to legal issues and concerns over the exclusion of women.

Days later, a massive concert by Shmuelik Sukkot at the Arena was also canceled, again after thousands of tickets had been sold. This time, the directive came directly from Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.