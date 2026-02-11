Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News ahead of the meeting on Wednesday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which will address the Iranian threat.

"Iran cannot continue to be nuclear-capable and have the ability to launch ballistic missiles toward Israel," Regev clarified Israel's demands.

She continued, "The Prime Minister went to President Trump to discuss what the red lines are. We understand that there is a very great opportunity to change what is happening in Iran."

"We are prepared for any scenario, both defensively and offensively, and I hope the agreements will lead to a situation where Iran no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel," she emphasized.

When asked whether Israel might once again need to act alone to strike the regime in Tehran, Regev responded, "We have proven ourselves in the past. President Trump is now leading the campaign against Iran."

Watch the Hebrew video:

