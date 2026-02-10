נתניהו לפני המראתו לביקור מדיני בוושינגטון עומר מירון/ לע״מ, סאונד: בן פרץ/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Tuesday for a diplomatic visit that will include a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This marks Netanyahu’s seventh visit to the United States since Trump’s re-election.

“These visits reflect the unique closeness and exceptional relationship between Israel and the United States, as well as my personal relationship with the president," Netanyahu said. “It is a relationship between our two countries that is unprecedented in our history."

Netanyahu said the talks in Washington will focus on a range of regional issues, with particular emphasis on Iran and the ongoing political negotiations surrounding it. “We will discuss Gaza and broader regional matters, but first and foremost the negotiations with Iran," he said. “I will present Israel’s position and the key principles we believe must guide these talks, principles that are vital not only for Israel, but for anyone seeking peace and security in the Middle East."