Israeli cottage cheese produced by Tnuva, now to become more expensive

Israel's Dairy Council has reached an agreement with the government on price increases for "supervised" dairy products (primarily milk, soft white cheese, and cottage cheese).

The agreement includes price increases of 4.9 percent rather than the 14 percent that had been mooted.

Following the price increases, the prices of dairy products under government supervision will be frozen until May 2023, when they will be automatically updated.

Following the decision, Dairy Council director Itzik Shneider issued a statement saying: "Israel's dairy producers have demonstrated once again that the public has whom to rely upon. Just weeks after dairy farmers in the Gaza periphery region continued to work even while under fire, in order to ensure that Israeli consumers were supplied with their products, we are once again showing that we know how to play our part in carrying the stretcher.

"Local production of dairy products is vital from a national security perspective, and the role of the government is to support us," Shneider added.