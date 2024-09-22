A dairy farm in Beit She'arim in the Jezreel Valley suffered a direct hit in an early-morning missile barrage on Sunday. Twenty-five cows were killed.

Moshe Cohen, the dairy's owner, told Kan Reshet Bet that in addition to the cows which were killed, the dairy farm also suffered severe damage in the strike.

"It was at five in the morning, a direct strike on the dairy farm, twenty-five cows were killed," Cohen recounted. "The scenes were awful."

But he added, "We need to start to deal with it, it's a factory of life. We need to rebuild, some of it even today. The main thing is that we are healthy."

"I never imagined that the strike would be to the dairy farm, it's a factory of life," he added."

Following the sirens which sounded in the Jezreel Valley, approximately 20 launches were identified crossing into Israel from Lebanon. Most of them were intercepted, and others fell in open areas. No one was injured.

Jezreel Valley Council head Shlomit Shihor-Reichman said, "We raised the alert level since yesterday, we were prepared. We're 11 towns which are close to Ramat David (a military base -ed.), and for three months [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah has been threatening that this is what he intends to do, and last night he kept his word. He becomes more precise from barrage to barrage and the ones who suffer are the residents. There are serious gaps in [the availability of bomb] shelters."