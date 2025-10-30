The "Rally of Millions" against the arrest of haredi draft evaders has kicked off in Jerusalem, with thousands in attendance.

The rally is expected to last two hours, ending right before sunset. It will stretch across main thoroughfares in the city: from the Chords Bridge to the gas station at the entrance to Jerusalem, along Yermiyahu Street, Hatzvi Street, Shazar Boulevard, Jaffa Street, and on to Sharei Yisrael and Malchei Yisrael streets.

Before the rally began, hundreds of young haredim marched down the middle of the road from the Chord Bridge toward the city center carrying signs against the conscription of haredim and shouting insults such as "cursed Zionists."

עצרת החרדים בירושלים צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

Nearly 2,000 police and Border Police officers are securing the rally and directing traffic around the city. The police have announced that the exit from Jerusalem to Route 1 is closed.

Within the city, roads in the city entrance area, surrounding Ginnot Sacharov, Jaffa St., Yirmiyahu St., Sarei Israel St., and nearby roads are closed.

