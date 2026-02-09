Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid claimed on Monday, at the start of the Yesh Atid party meeting, that Prime Minister Netanyahu falsified a security document produced by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Lapid said the document in question was an official summary prepared after a security assessment held in the Prime Minister’s Office just six days before the October 7th massacre. He claimed that then-head of the ISA Ronen Bar, warned of multiple escalation scenarios in the Gaza Strip. At the same meeting, then-IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reportedly recommended preparing an operational plan for Gaza in light of serious and urgent intelligence indicating Hamas was mobilizing for combat.

Lapid argued that these warnings were omitted or distorted in the document later released by the Prime Minister’s Office, describing it as a biased and selective editing of official security meeting minutes. He stressed that the issue goes beyond misleading statements, claiming that altering such records constitutes a breach of the Official Secrets Law.

He further said that he had contacted the security commissioners for the defense sevices, the legal adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office, and the legal adviser to the Ministry of Defense to demand clarifications. Lapid added that based on their responses, the ISA and the Israel Police would need to determine whether to open a criminal investigation and who might be implicated.