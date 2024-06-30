Following the Supreme Court ruling demanding the enlistment of haredi yeshiva students, a large demonstration was held on Sunday at Shabbat Square in Jerusalem.

Among those participating in the demonstration, were senior members of the radical Eda Haharedit and Jerusalem Faction, Sefardic rabbis, and several Hassidic leaders who identify with eh Eda Haharedit and prohibit participation in Israeli elections.

Shortly before the official start of the demonstration, the leaders of the Eda Haharedit, led by Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch, addressed the demonstrators.

Protesters carried placards reading "We will not join the enemy army," among other things.

Their followers and some of the yeshiva deans who are affiliated with these factions even called on yeshiva students to leave their studies to join the demonstration.

During the demonstration, protesters attacked the car of the haredi Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf who was rescued by his security detail.

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

צילום: יואב דודקביץ/TPS