An unusual security incident occurred Sunday morning in the Mazkeret Batya local council, after a suspicious object was discovered outside a building adjacent to a preschool complex in the community, i24News reported.

Upon receiving the report, large police forces were dispatched to the scene, accompanied by a sapper.

Out of concern for the children’s safety, educational staff were instructed to move the children into protected spaces until the bomb squad completed its examination and cleared the area.

Following a thorough scan by the police sapper, it was determined that the suspicious object was an IDF fragmentation grenade that had been concealed inside a sock and placed outside the building next to the preschool complex.

The circumstances surrounding how the grenade arrived at the location are under investigation.