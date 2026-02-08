Rescue forces from the Negev Rescue Unit recovered the body of Philip Gimmer this morning (Sunday). Gimmer had gone hiking with his dog, Goof, in the Mitzpe Ramon area and was killed after falling from a height. The dog was also found dead.

Search efforts for Gimmer began last night after he was reported missing. This morning, the two were located near the Ramon Crater.

Just three days ago, Gimmer published a personal and moving post on his Facebook account, in which he shared a deep identity process and his decision to return to using his original name.

"For years I walked with a name that was not born with me, like a coat that fit well but was not mine," he wrote. “I was ashamed of the sound, the accent, the roots… Today, I share a process that has been going on inside me for some time. Big steps inward, into the depths of the soul… Returning to my name. Returning to myself."

The post, which received many comments, took on a chilling significance this morning, after news of his death was announced.

The circumstances of the case are being investigated, and rescue forces are once again reminding the traveling public to exercise extreme caution, especially in desert areas and open cliffs, and to prepare according to the terrain conditions.