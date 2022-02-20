A five-year-old boy has been killed after falling off a donkey in the Mitzpe Ramon area of ​​the Negev.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical care to the child and evacuated him by MDA helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, while attempting to resuscitate him. There the doctors were forced to determine his death.

MDA paramedic Moshe Tzalach said: "They brought in a child who was unconscious and with a very severe head injury. He didn't have a pulse and he wasn't breathing either. We immediately started performing advanced resuscitation techniques including compressions and artificial respiration, and continued doing so as he was transported to Soroka hospital in an MDA helicopter, in critical condition."

As noted above, doctors were ultimately unable to save the boy's life.