A special investigative report aired last night on Kan 11 has cast serious doubt on the prevailing narrative surrounding the controversial incident at the IDF's Sde Teiman detention facility, which has stirred widespread outrage in recent weeks.

In the investigation, journalist Roni Singer presents exclusive testimony from the head of the internal investigation team into the conduct of Force 100 reservists—soldiers who were accused of violently assaulting a Palestinian detainee. Contrary to the allegations that have circulated publicly, the investigator claimed that while the detainee was indeed beaten, the actions were not as they were portrayed in a widely viewed video clip leaked to Channel 12 News.

Adding a significant revelation to the unfolding story, the physician who treated the detainee has for the first time confirmed that no evidence of sexual assault was found—directly contradicting one of the central and most disturbing accusations linked to the case.

The Kan 11 report further alleges that the original video, which galvanized public and political condemnation, may have been deliberately edited or misrepresented. According to sources cited in the program, the clip was disseminated by individuals within the IDF itself, raising the possibility that the leak was orchestrated in a deliberate attempt to discredit the reservists of Force 100.

These new findings have sparked fresh calls for transparency and accountability within the military justice system. Senior defense officials have yet to comment on the latest revelations, though growing pressure is expected to prompt renewed scrutiny over both the handling of the incident and the military police’s internal conduct.

The investigation adds a new layer of complexity to a case that has already ignited intense public debate, raising questions not only about the actions of soldiers in combat zones but also about how internal military affairs are managed—and manipulated—at the highest levels.