A comprehensive new survey unveiled at the European Jewish Association's (EJA) Annual Conference in Madrid paints a sobering picture of rising antisemitism across Europe, largely fueled by imported hatred and the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict. The findings reflect a continent grappling with the consequences of foreign conflicts seeping into domestic discourse and fueling anti-Jewish sentiment.

Conducted by the EJA in partnership with migration expert Juan Soto and the trusted polling firm Ipsos, the survey canvassed 4,400 participants across six European countries: France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The data indicates a deepening crisis, with 65.4% of respondents stating that the war in the Middle East has affected how Jews are perceived in their countries, and 55% of those noting that the perception has worsened.

Nearly half of those surveyed—49.3%—believe media coverage of the conflict has harmed Jewish communities, with this concern reaching 62.6% in the Netherlands and 52.3% in Germany. Respondents cited media narratives as contributing to increased social division and stereotyping, effectively shifting backlash against international events onto local Jewish populations.

The findings were presented during the EJA's annual gathering, themed "Building or Leaving? Decision Time for Europe’s Jews," which brought together over 150 Jewish leaders, policymakers, and civil society figures. The conference addressed a central question: whether Europe's Jews still see a future on the continent amid rising antisemitism and security concerns.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin delivered a pointed message. "Antizionism and antisemitism are two sides of the same coin," he said. "Europe has imported hatred, adding it to the hate that already existed. The Israel–Palestine conflict and October 7th was the touchpaper. Its effects are shaping a whole new level of anti-Jewish narratives and stoking viral antisemitic sentiment in our cities."

Key survey insights include:

28% of young Europeans (ages 18–24) have either witnessed or participated in antisemitic remarks masked as anti-Israel commentary, a phenomenon deeply influenced by peer pressure and the reach of social media.

48% report hearing such rhetoric in the workplace, followed by conversations among friends and family, and public discourse—both online and in physical spaces.

20.4% of Europeans directly blame Jews in their own countries for the conflict in the Middle East, with Spain showing the highest rate at 24%.

The report also highlighted a concerning lag in governmental response. Only 18.4% of Europeans believe combating antisemitism is a national policy priority. However, when reframed as an issue of public safety, the support for action climbs to 40.3%.

Among proposed measures:

70.8% support increased security for Jewish communities.

66.9% endorse more education initiatives aimed at combating antisemitic beliefs.

Country-specific data provided a comparative look at how various nations rank in terms of support or hostility toward their Jewish populations:

United Kingdom: Most supportive, with 48% favoring action, low rates of blame, and higher comfort levels with Jewish communities.

France: Divided landscape, with high concern but growing discomfort.

Netherlands: Mixed responses, notably high concern over media portrayal.

Germany: Expresses concern, especially regarding media impact, yet remains politically hesitant.

Spain: High rates of blaming Jews and minimal government initiative.

Belgium: Ranks lowest in comfort levels and governmental response.

The EJA is calling on European governments, institutions, and universities to take immediate action: adopt, legislate, and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, increase penalties for hate crimes, curb incitement on media and digital platforms, and ensure a visible police presence around Jewish institutions.

"The rise in antisemitism is tearing at the moral fabric of Europe," Rabbi Margolin concluded. "Jewish communities are the first to suffer—but history shows they are never the last. Europe must act now: protect its Jews or witness the collapse of the values it claims to stand for."