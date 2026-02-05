A painful closure: 19 years after the deadly terrorist attack at Nahal Telem, the military court in Judea today (Thursday) sentenced the terrorist Ali Dandis to three life sentences.

In addition to the prison sentence, the terrorist was ordered to pay unprecedented compensation of 5.2 million NIS to the families of the fallen soldiers David Rubin and Ahikam Amihai.

The attack took place in 2007, when Rubin and Amihai, off-duty soldiers, were hiking in Nahal Telem in Judea. The two were attacked by a terrorist cell made up of members of the Palestinian Authority's security forces.

One of the terrorists was killed in the exchange of gunfire, but Dandis and another accomplice managed to escape and surrendered to the Palestinian Authority.

For years, the terrorists were held in "protective custody" in a Palestinian Authority prison - a procedure meant to protect them from being arrested by Israeli security forces. The indictment shows that even from within the PA prison, Dandis continued to lead terror cells, organize weapons, and even carried out a shooting attack on a bus in the Hebron Hills, despite being under the supposed supervision of the Palestinian Authority.

Dandis was only captured about a year ago in a complex operation by Shin Bet, Yamam, and IDF forces, after he left the PA facility. The court accepted the prosecution's position and imposed a severe sentence that reflects the double murder and Dandis's continued terrorist activities over two decades.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the "Honenu" organization, which supports the bereaved families, responded: "Despite the verdict, the circle has not yet closed. There is another terrorist still in 'protective custody' under the Palestinian Authority who has yet to face justice. While the punishment of the terrorist is necessary, it is not enough to eradicate terrorism. The State of Israel must dry up the terrorist breeding ground - the Palestinian Authority, which continues to encourage terrorism, pay salaries to terrorists, and educate for terror. We await the day when the State of Israel will hold accountable and eliminate all terrorists and their handlers."