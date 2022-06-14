The man responsible for a deadly 2018 van attack in Toronto was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, The Canadian Press reported.

The attacker, Alek Minassian, was also sentenced to 20 years for 15 counts of attempted murder, which are to be served concurrently.

Justice Anne Molloy, who presided over the case, said while a recent Supreme Court ruling prevents consecutive sentencing, the victim impact statements delivered in the case earlier Monday were still important.

"Every single one of these lives were precious," Molloy said, choking up as she delivered her sentence.

"What you said counts, it matters, it matters to me and it will matter to other people who will have to make decisions in the future," she added.

Eight women and two men died in the attack which occurred on April 23, 2018. Minassian, who was angered by women who wouldn't sleep with him and had been radicalized through the internet, deliberately drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk Yonge Street near Finch Avenue, in the North York district of Toronto.

Another woman died more than three years later from injuries suffered that day.

Molloy found Minassian guilty last year of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.