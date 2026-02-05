**Shortened version (approx. 10% reduction):**

For the first time in the history of the Hasidic movement, a group of dozens yeshiva students from the Satmar Hasidic community is leaving Bnei Brak and establishing a community on Har Yona in Nof HaGalil.

The organized move, led by yeshiva head Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Meislish, marks a shift in the settlement policy of one of Israel’s largest Hasidic groups.

At a recent conference, Rabbi Meislish acknowledged the challenge of leaving long-established residential centers, while emphasizing the potential of the move. He said that despite the difficulty of physical distance, it offers opportunities for a more balanced lifestyle, stronger family life, and calmer family-building.

Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Yozshef, CEO of the institutions, stressed that this is a planned initiative rather than a private effort. Planning for educational institutions is advanced, alongside work to establish a synagogue as a community hub.

Housing details presented included high-quality apartments with open views and an expected occupancy within about 14 months, offering a more accessible alternative to projects in Haredi urban centers.

Rabbi Eliezer Biller, the project’s entrepreneur, said the goal is to create a complete framework for community life, including education, spirituality, and family resilience.

The new community joins other Hasidic groups already established in the city, including Toldos Aharon Yitzchak, reflecting a broader trend in Hasidic housing patterns in Israel.