Northern District police officers identified a number of suspects near vehicles at the entrance to the city of Tamra in the Galilee this morning (Friday).

During the activity, the police noticed a suspicious object, apparently an explosive belt, on the body of one of the suspects. During the initial examination, the suspect refused to identify himself, appeared to be stressed, and did not cooperate with the police - who activated the suspect arrest procedure.

In light of the incident, significant forces were deployed under the command of the Deputy Commander of the Northern District, Lieutenant Colonel Kobi Karni, who arrived at the scene and is in charge of the incident.

Northern District bomb squad personnel and other elements are working at the scene to examine the suspicious object and the circumstances of the incident. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.