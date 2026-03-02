US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday outlined the scope and objectives of “Operation Epic Fury," a large-scale American military campaign launched against Iranian military infrastructure under the direct orders of President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Kaine, Hegseth said the operation was initiated following what he described as decades of Iranian aggression against the United States and its allies.

“Two days ago, under the direction and direct orders of President Donald J. Trump, the Department of War launched Operation Epic Fury," Hegseth said, calling it “the most lethal, most complex and most precise aerial operation in history."

According to Hegseth, the campaign is focused on destroying Iran’s offensive missile capabilities, dismantling missile production infrastructure, targeting elements of its navy, and preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“For 47 years, the expansionist and Islamist regime in Tehran has waged a savage one-sided war against America," Hegseth stated, referencing attacks on US personnel and facilities over decades, including bombings, rocket attacks and roadside explosives attributed to Iranian-backed forces.

He emphasized that the operation is not intended as a regime-change war but is designed to neutralize threats posed by Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions. “This is not a so-called regime change war," Hegseth said, adding that the objective is to ensure Iran cannot use conventional military capabilities as a “shield" for nuclear development.

Hegseth accused Iran of stalling diplomatic efforts while rebuilding missile stockpiles and advancing nuclear activity. He said President Trump had offered multiple diplomatic pathways but that Tehran failed to reach an agreement.

“Crazy regimes like Iran cannot have nuclear weapons," Hegseth said. “President Trump has been very consistent on that point."

General Kaine detailed the opening phase of the campaign, stating that US Central Command, led by Admiral Brad Cooper, commenced operations at 1:15 a.m. Eastern Time on February 28, following a final authorization from President Trump.

“The President directed, ‘Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck,’" Kaine recounted.

More than 100 aircraft launched in the opening wave, supported by naval forces and cyber and space capabilities. The US targeted command-and-control centers, ballistic missile sites, naval assets and intelligence infrastructure. Kaine said over 1,000 targets were struck in the first 24 hours.

He added that coordinated cyber and space operations disrupted Iranian communications and sensor networks at the outset of the campaign.

American B-2 bombers conducted long-range sorties from the continental United States, striking underground facilities. Two carrier strike groups, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, were positioned to support the effort.

Kaine said Israel also conducted hundreds of separate sorties against Iranian targets, operating in coordination with US forces.

Hegseth confirmed that four American service members have been killed thus far, with additional personnel wounded. He stated that the fatalities occurred when an Iranian projectile penetrated defensive systems and struck a fortified tactical operations center.

“We mourn our fallen," Hegseth said. “Moments like that only stiffen our resolve."

Kaine acknowledged the loss of three US Air Force F-15E aircraft overnight but said crews were safe and that the incident was not caused by hostile fire. The matter remains under investigation.

The Chairman stressed that the campaign is not a single-night strike but an ongoing operation. “Major combat operations will take time to achieve," he said, noting that battle damage assessments are being conducted even as offensive actions continue.

US Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems, along with Navy destroyers, have intercepted hundreds of incoming ballistic missiles and drones, according to Kaine. Regional partners including Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have participated in air defense efforts.

When asked about a timeline for concluding operations, Hegseth declined to provide specifics, stating that the pace of the campaign is set by the Commander in Chief.

“We fight to achieve the objectives the President of the United States has laid out," he said. “We will not telegraph to the enemy how long we will operate or what further steps we may take."

Hegseth reiterated that there are currently no US ground forces operating inside Iran, but he refused to discuss potential future options.

He also addressed concerns about domestic security, saying the administration is coordinating across agencies to monitor potential threats, including possible Iranian sleeper cells.

Throughout his remarks, Hegseth emphasized that the campaign is designed to avoid prolonged nation-building efforts. “This is not Iraq. This is not endless," he said. “We fight to win and we don’t waste time or lives."

Kaine concluded by underscoring the readiness of US forces worldwide. “There is no mission too complex, no distance too great, and no adversary too determined," he said. “We can reach you. We can sustain the fight. And we will prevail."