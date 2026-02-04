מהומות מחוץ ללשכת הגיוס דוברות המשטרה

A violent protest broke out Wednesday morning outside the Draft Office at Tel Hashomer, after dozens of extremist protesters arrived with the goal of disrupting the IDF's enlistment day for haredim.

Israel Police declared the protest illegal and deployed large numbers of forces to ensure enlistment procedures could proceed as planned.

During the disturbances, protesters attempted to block traffic lanes by lying on the road and obstructing vehicle passage. Police officers stationed in the area extricated the stranded vehicles, and one protester has been arrested so far.

As a result of the protest, police blocked several central routes in the Kiryat Ono and Tel Hashomer areas. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Israel Police stressed: "We will not permit any public disorder or harm to freedom of movement, nor any behavior that could endanger public safety."