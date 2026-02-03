Early this morning (Tuesday), a military police unit arrived at the home of a yeshiva student in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem, after he was classified as a draft dodger for failing to report to the IDF recruitment office, despite orders sent to him.

The attempted arrest took place just one day after a similar incident in the Har Nof neighborhood, during which another yeshiva student was detained.

The military unit arrived on Yafeh Rom Street in the neighborhood but encountered organized resistance from dozens of yeshiva students, who had been summoned via the “Black Color" phone alert system-a system designed to mobilize demonstrators to prevent the arrest of students who have not enlisted.

The crowd that had gathered dressed the yeshiva student in a hat and suit identical to those of the others present, in an effort to make him harder to identify. Immediately afterward, he was smuggled away from the scene by car.

The unit left the area without completing the arrest, fearing that riots could break out and tensions could escalate on the ground.