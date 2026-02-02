A secret internal document sent by Hamas’s leadership to the organization’s administrative officials in the Gaza Strip, ahead of the arrival of a technocratic government, reveals how Hamas plans to continue ruling and managing the Strip even after the new government takes office, Kan News reported.

The document contains detailed instructions to Hamas’s administrative officials regarding their day-to-day conduct vis-à-vis the technocratic government.

According to the document, all officials are to continue their routine work as usual, as if nothing has changed - thereby effectively preserving the existing mechanisms of control.

It also states that officials are forbidden from attacking members of the technocratic government or its head on social media, in order to avoid open friction or public confrontation.

At the same time, officials are given a clear directive not to establish any personal contact with government members and not to pass on any information or reports to them - except through the “relevant authority," which in practice is Hamas itself.

In this way, the document outlines a model in which the technocratic government ostensibly operates, while real management of systems, the flow of information, and control over the bureaucracy remain in Hamas’s hands.

Meanwhile, the terror organization appears to be strengthening militarily under the cover of the ceasefire. Channel 13 News reported that the IDF has in recent days placed an official warning document on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desk, cautioning about a significant trend of Hamas’s military buildup in the Gaza Strip.

According to the letter, the IDF assesses that Hamas is acting actively to preserve its power and its civilian and military control.

The central warning is that even under a “technocratic government" model, the terror organization will succeed in maintaining its grip on the territory if it is not disarmed.