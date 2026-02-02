Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎n notified his Israeli counterpart, Minister Gideon Sa'ar, on Monday that Ukraine has decided to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the decision follows a phone call between the two ministers last week, during which Sa'ar brought up the issue.

Last Thursday, the European Union made a similar decision, designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

"Repression cannot go unanswered," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, wrote in a statement announcing the move.

Kallas called the move "decisive" and added that "any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise."