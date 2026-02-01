A serious security incident took place on Sunday east of the community of Homesh in Samaria.

Four terrorists attacked a shepherd who was in the area, while simultaneously attempting to seize the personal firearm of the owner of the “Shuva Israel" farm, which operates in the region.

The farm owner identified the incident, fired warning shots into the air to drive the attackers away, and immediately alerted security forces.

IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and quickly brought the incident under control. No casualties were reported.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded to the incident, stating: “Our answer to terror is to deepen our roots in Homesh and northern Samaria. Anyone who believes that terror, violence, or gunfire will deter us from walking freely in our land is gravely mistaken."

He added: “The clearest and most decisive response to terrorism is a significant strengthening of our presence and a firm establishment of our hold on Homesh and northern Samaria. We demand that the security establishment restore deterrence and act with an iron fist against the attackers."