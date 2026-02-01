The Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator, Gal Hirsch, stated in an interview with i24NEWS that although he feared it would be extremely difficult to bring back all the hostages held by Hamas, he maintained throughout that Israel is capable of achieving this goal.

“I had many such concerns, but as time passed and I observed how Hamas and Islamic Jihad operate, I knew the likelihood of returning them all was very high. I said we would bring them back - and I meant it," Hirsch emphasized.

He revealed that there were multiple rescue operations planned that ultimately were not executed, despite Israeli forces being in close proximity to the hostages.

“There were operations that were planned but not carried out. We were very close to the hostages, and decisions were made not to proceed. Ultimately, even with available forces, operational capability, and strong intelligence, you still need to ensure the conditions are right for success."

When asked whether more could have been done to return additional hostages alive, Hirsch responded: “I don’t think we were angels. In hindsight, perhaps some things could have been done differently. The Prime Minister listened to everyone for long hours. Ultimately, what brings the hostages home is a combination of military and political pressure. Hamas had a plan from the beginning, after October 7. They intended to repeat such events until Sinwar’s elimination - all while accusing us of not wanting a deal."

Hirsch categorically rejected claims that hostage negotiations were delayed due to political motives by the Prime Minister.

“There were no political considerations in decision-making in the hostages and missing persons field. Had I believed this matter was not being handled professionally and ethically, I would not have continued in the role."

