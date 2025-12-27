Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the "State of Palestine" fully supports the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

In a statement, Abbas condemned the recognition agreement signed Friday between the State of Israel and the Republic of Somaliland, claiming that it harms regional stability. According to him, "the State of Palestine opposes the mutual recognition between Israel and one of Somalia’s regions (Somaliland)."

Abbas also clarified that he opposes any step that could undermine Somali sovereignty or stability in the country. He insisted that the "State of Palestine" supports Somalia’s legitimate institutions and the positions of other Arab states that opposed the agreement. Abbas also alleged that "the Israeli move seeks to expel Palestinians to Somalia."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office welcomed the agreement, stating, "This declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump."

Netanyahu also congratulated the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, and praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace. The Prime Minister invited the President to pay an official visit to Israel.

"The Prime Minister thanks Foreign Minister Sa’ar, the Head of Mossad David Barnea and the Mossad, for their contribution to today's development and wishes the people of Somaliland success, prosperity, and freedom," said the statement from Netanyahu’s office. "The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy."

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has enjoyed effective autonomy and relative peace and stability, but has failed to receive recognition from any other country besides Israel.