Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, through his attorney, David Pater, submitted a request to the court today, demanding that no conditional order be issued without a hearing.

The request argues that the petitions seeking the removal of the minister have no legal basis or authority and that the law explicitly states that the court is not authorized to compel the Prime Minister to dismiss a serving minister-certainly not in the absence of an indictment or a flaw in the minister's qualifications for office.

It is also argued that issuing a judicial order to remove a serving minister would set a dangerous and exceptional precedent, one that does not exist in established democracies, and that it would constitute a severe blow to representative democracy and the sovereignty of the voters.

In the request submitted, attorney David Pater emphasizes that a comprehensive and detailed preliminary response was provided on behalf of the minister, which addressed each claim and even exposed serious misrepresentations by the government's legal counsel.

In light of the "lack of legal, factual, or authoritative grounds," the court is asked to dismiss the petitions outright and refrain from considering the issuance of a conditional order. Any attempt to issue such an order without a hearing would be considered an unprecedented legal coup.