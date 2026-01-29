Jerusalem District Commander, Commissioner Avshalom Peled, approved the placement of an organized shoe rack at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

The rack was installed following a request submitted by the organization "BeYadenu - For The Temple Mount", which said it sees the move as an important step to improve conditions for visits to the place most sacred to the Jewish people.

Until now, Jews ascending to the Mount according to Jewish law had to remove their shoes and leave them in piles at the entrance, a situation that caused delays on exit, congestion, and safety hazards in the narrow passages.

In a letter sent by Akiva Ariel, acting CEO of "BeYadenu", to the district commander, it was argued that, "Every day a situation of 'shoe piles' is created that constitutes a safety hazard and offends public sensitivities. A dedicated and aesthetic shoe rack will allow the police better control of the public space and an easier visual scan of the area."

The police reviewed the request and approved the move, after clarifying that it does not change the status quo on the Mount and does not harm other public groups, but addresses only a safety and operational need. The rack was donated by a private donor and placed at the entry point, in coordination with enforcement authorities.

Ariel said, "We welcome the district commander's matter-of-fact and correct decision. The Temple Mount is the most sacred place for the Jewish people, and there is no reason that those who ascend to it must deal with deficient infrastructure that demeans its stature. Installing the rack is a small but significant step toward making the Temple Mount accessible, orderly and respectful for every Jew. We will continue to work to improve conditions on the Mount in all areas."