זירת נפילת הרקטה בירושלים הצלה ללא גבולות

Sirens sounded on Sunday night in several areas of Israel. In Jerusalem, seven people were injured, one seriously.

The police stated that they "received reports a short time ago of fallen interceptor fragments in several locations in the Jerusalem District jurisdiction. Police officers and explosive disposal experts are en route to the scenes to search for and eliminate any threat."

זירת נפילת טיל במרכז דוברות כבאות והצלה

In central Israel, one individual suffered minor injuries. The Fire and Rescue Service reported: "Firefighters are currently operating at the scene of a fallen missile at a commercial structure in the Central District. Fire and Rescue crews are concentrating their efforts on conducting thorough searches of the building with a heavy concern for locating trapped individuals, and at the same time, are working to extinguish fires."

"Due to the heavy smoke rising from the scene, residents of nearby buildings were instructed to remain inside their homes until firefighting operations are completed. At this time, one person in light condition has been evacuated from the scene and transferred to medical personnel."