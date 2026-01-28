After a day of political tension ahead of the vote on the state budget in the first reading, it was revealed tonight that the coalition will likely secure a majority for the budget law proposal.

This comes after it was confirmed that both Degel HaTorah and Shas are expected to vote in favor of the budget in its first reading.

A short while ago, Rabbi Dov Lando’s office, a leader of the Lithuanian community, announced that Degel HaTorah would support the budget law in the first reading and would insist that the Draft Law be finalized before the budget law is brought for a final vote.

In contrast, the United Torah Judaism (Agudat Yisrael) faction has not yet clarified how its members will vote. It is estimated that at least two MKs-Yitzhak Goldknopf of the Gur Hasidim and Yaakov Tesler of the Vizhnitz Hasidim-will oppose the budget.

However, the coalition is expected to secure a majority for the budget law even without their support.

Over the past 24 hours, intensive discussions have been held regarding Degel HaTorah’s support for the budget law. This is due to the fact that the legal advice from the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee hardened its positions on several key provisions that are difficult for the haredi rabbis to accept.

In the last hour, a meeting took place with the committee chair, MK Boaz Bismuth, the committee's legal advisor, Attorney Frankel-Shor, and Haredi representatives Ariel Atias from Shas and Yaakov Asher from Degel HaTorah.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that another opportunity would be given for negotiations on the key provisions, and the law will be brought for a final vote before the budget law is presented for the second and third readings.