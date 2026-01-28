After weeks of widespread internet disconnection across Iran, sources close to the Iranian Jewish community in the country but who reside abroad on Tuesday evening reported that the community is doing well and there are no known casualties or fatalities among its members.

In recent days, rumors about fatalities among Iranian Jews have circulated on social media, but these sources clarified that this information is incorrect and does not reflect the actual situation.

According to reports, several Jews have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in protests that have occurred in the country, but community leaders say they were not connected to the protests and were arrested by mistake. Efforts are being made to release them as soon as possible.

The sources stated that the lives of Iran's Jews are continuing as normally as possible, with prayers and Torah classes given by rabbis and community leaders, synagogues operating as usual, and studies - including Jewish studies - continue as normal.

The Iranian Jewish community also stressed that their loyalty to the Iranian regime remains strong. At the same time, representatives of religious minorities in Iran, including Homayoun Sameh, the Jewish community's representative in parliament, issued a statement supporting the Iranian regime and condemning the United States and Israel.

"Due to the hatred from the US government and the Zionist regime that plunders and acts against our homeland Iran, religious communities from all faiths strongly condemn their actions," the statement read.

The statement also stressed that the intervention by the US and Israel "is not out of concern for the Iranians, but rather with the goal of sowing chaos and undermining the stability of the country." The religious representatives also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the protests and thanked "the Iranian nation for supporting the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader."