An analysis by the Israel Employment Service shows that the unemployment rate in Kiryat Shmonah is currently higher than it was before the war, indicating a severe difficulty in attempts to resume routine in the northern city.

According to the data, the trend in Kiryat Shmonah is unusual compared to other northern border towns, where employment has recovered more significantly.

At the same time, the document points to significant gaps between the residents of the north and the center of the country, especially in the area of digital skills and the ability to cope with the challenges of artificial intelligence. The data indicates that in the northern communities, there is a lack of exposure to artificial intelligence, which makes it difficult for residents of the north to adapt to the changing job market, which is increasingly based on new technologies.

These gaps are also evident in the field of remote work. Although the trend of remote work could bridge geographic gaps, residents of the north still suffer from lower skills in this area, making it harder for them to integrate into remote work positions.

Adv. Inbal Mashash, Director-General of the Employment Service, stated, "The data reveals deep skill gaps between the center and the periphery, especially in the north, which require urgent and focused government action."