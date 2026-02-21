The Gur Hasidic dynasty has issued sweeping new regulations banning its followers from using artificial intelligence, warning that the technology poses a serious spiritual danger.

In a letter released on Tuesday and signed by senior Gur rabbis in Israel and abroad, artificial intelligence is described as “the evil inclination of our generation." The decree imposes an absolute prohibition on any form of “dialogue" with AI systems.

Under the new rules, Gur Hasidim are forbidden from engaging in conversations with artificial intelligence via phone, computer, or any other medium, even for professional or livelihood-related purposes. The letter stresses that the danger posed by AI is “more severe than the completely open internet," and explicitly bans the use of AI-based computerized customer service as well.

The rabbis do, however, permit narrowly defined use of certain AI-based tools that generate outputs only, such as image creation, provided there is no possibility of open-ended interaction. Such use is subject to strict supervision and approval under the guidelines of the “Gur Bishlemut" center.

The letter explains the rationale behind the ban in stark terms: “Many in the world have found a new, available and convenient friend, and have become completely addicted to a shallow and broad engagement in conversation with this non-living entity." The rabbis warn that the risk extends even to kosher phones and restricted computers, and emphasize the need for heightened vigilance when it comes to children and youth.

According to the statement, the regulations were formulated alongside a “working method" that allows limited and tightly controlled use of select tools, while preventing exposure to the perceived dangers of free dialogue with AI systems.

The decree was signed by Gur rabbis from communities across Israel, including Ashdod, Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Petah Tikva, Dimona, Hatzor HaGlilit, and Arad, as well as by Gur rabbis in London and the United States.