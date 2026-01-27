Betsy Berns Korn, Chair, and William C. Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Monday welcomed the return of the body of Ran Gvili, the final Israeli hostage who was held in the Gaza Strip.

“We welcome, with solemn relief, the identification of the body of IDF Master Sergeant Ran Gvili z"l and his return to Israel for burial. After a long and painful period of uncertainty, this moment brings solace to his family, whom we hold in our hearts, and to the entire nation," they said in a statement.

“Today, 843 days after the horrors of October 7, the mission to bring the hostages home is complete. All 255 hostages are now returned to Israel. Forty-six were abducted alive and murdered in captivity. With this return, a painful chapter comes to an end. For the first time in more than a decade, no Israeli citizen remains held hostage in Gaza. This moment marks the close of an era and affirms a national promise that Israel does not abandon its own, in life or in death," Korn and Daroff added.

“We express our deep gratitude to President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to the teams they lead, for their leadership and determination in securing the return of all of Israel’s fallen. We also honor the resolve of Israeli society and Jewish communities around the world who kept global attention focused on the hostages, sustained the families, and insisted that this mission be completed."

“We honor the memory of Master Sergeant Ran Gvili z"l and all those who gave their lives defending Israel. May his memory be a blessing," concluded the statement.

AIPAC also released a statement on the return of Gvili’s body, saying, “After 843 painful days, every hostage Hamas brutally held captive is now home. We commend the resilience of the Israeli people and the Israel Defense Forces for their enduring commitment to return Ran Gvili's body to his family and loved ones."

“This somber occasion was made possible because of American support for our democratic ally. We applaud the determined efforts and strong leadership of President Trump and his administration to work with Israel to achieve a ceasefire deal that freed all the hostages. We are deeply grateful to the overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans in Congress who stood by Israel's side throughout the war and met with hostage families, helping to keep their stories at the forefront of international attention," added AIPAC.

“October 7, 2023 was one of the darkest days in history. Hamas launched a barbaric war against the State of Israel and brought terrible tragedy and suffering to Israeli citizens and the people of Gaza. Throughout the war, Israel made clear the fighting would stop when all the hostages were freed and Hamas disarmed. Despicably, Hamas refused and instead chose to extend the war despite the profound toll."

“Now that all the hostages are free, the region is one step closer to a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Pressure must increase on Hamas to finally disarm and enable the Palestinian people to have a real path to peace, prosperity, and opportunity," the statement concluded.