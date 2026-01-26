A twelve-year-old boy was killed Sunday after a tree fell on him at an Argentina summer camp.

Michael Mordechai Habuba, age 12, was at a summer camp organized by the haredi "Heichal Hatorah" community in Buenos Aires when a tree fell on him and killed him.

Michael is the son of Rabbi David Habuba, head of the city's "Chafetz Chaim" yeshiva. He suffered fatal head injuries from the falling tree.

He suffered critical injuries to his head when the tree fell, and was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition. Following extensive medical efforts and numerous prayers for his recovery, the doctors were forced to declare his death.

Haredi business leaders in Argentina are working to prevent an autopsy, in accordance with Jewish law.

The local police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.