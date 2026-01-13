Large fires in the Patagonia region of southern Argentina have fanned the flames of antisemitism over the past few days.

It all began with footage filmed on January 5th in which a man is seen lighting a fire in the area where the blaze raged. Searches for the culprits of the arson inspired conspiracy theories and hateful claims regarding Jews and Israelis, despite there not being any proof that the subject of the footage was Israeli or Jewish.

President Javier Milei came out strongly against the claims, calling them "the dark side of Argentina."

Rabbi Boaz Klein, the Chabad emissary in the region, told Israel's Channel 12 about the violent threats against the Jewish community. "I received a lot of threats. We haven't seen direct violence yet, but the feelings toward local Jews are becoming a dangerous hatred."